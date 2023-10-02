Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookie 390G

All butter cookies with dates and caramel pieces, fully coated in milk chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate.

These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are studded with date pieces and decadent caramel, then fully enrobed in smooth milk chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate. Made by our experts with more than 160 years experience. BUTTERY & DECADENT All butter cookies studded with sticky date pieces and caramel, enrobed and drizzled with chocolate

Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (52%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (9%), Date Pieces (3.5%) [Date, Rice Flour], Oats, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramel Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whoe Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Water, Flavouring], Molasses, Raising Agents [Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate], Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

390g e