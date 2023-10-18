We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rainbow Cake

Tesco Rainbow Cake

£15.00

£15.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1303kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.7g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1785kJ / 426kcal

Coloured sponges layered with frosting and raspberry jam, covered with frosting and edible decorations.
4 layers of fun rainbow inspired coloured sponge, coated with frosting and hand decorated with edible toppings.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Fruit, Plant And Vegetable Concentrates [Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Carrot, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean
between cuts. 

