Sosu Korean Bibimpap Rice Meal Kit 237g

Korean style meal kit with individual sachets of gochujang cooking paste, Korean bbq cooking sauce, Korean bbq seasoning and sticky rice. At Korean Mealtimes: Chopsticks are not one and the same. While wooden chopsticks are common in China and Japan, Koreans use chopsticks made of metal. Legend has it, that in the Baekje Kingdom (a long time ago -18 B.C. to 660 A.D.), metal chopsticks were a symbol of social status. Today, metal chopsticks are ideal for picking up sizzling hot meat, like that found in traditional Korean barbecue.

Sosu Bibimbap Meal Kit: a trendy Korean recipe that brings spicy notes to your kitchen. With individual sachets of SOSU Gochujang cooking paste, SOSU Korean BBQ cooking sauce, SOSU Korean BBQ seasoning, and SOSU rice, this kit is all you need to create a delicious Bibimbap dish for two servings, in just 15 minutes. Just add your choice of protein (meat or plant-based alternative, great with tofu!) and vegetables and follow the recipe steps inside the kit or online that will guide you through the cooking process. The smoky taste of the seasonings is perfectly balanced by the sweet and savoury Korean BBQ sauce. The Gochujang red chili paste adds an irresistible spicy kick to the dish: 3/3 heat level!

Vegan Friendly No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives 15 minutes Chilli rating: very hot 3/3 Korean Inspired

Pack size: 237G

Ingredients

Sticky Rice (53%): Medium Grain Rice, Kbbq Cooking Sauce (34%): Water, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Water, Salt), Spring Onion, Onion Puree, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree (3%), Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Sesame Oil, Garlic Puree, Ground Ginger, Chives, Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Gochujang Paste (8%): Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Kbbq Seasoning (5%) : Garlic, Chilli Flakes, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Peanut, Soybean, Almond, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

237g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Included in the kit: - Korean BBQ Sauce - Gochujang Paste - Korean BBQ Seasoning - Sticky Rice Just add: Protein - 300g Sirloin steak or plant-based protein of choice Vegetables - 1 Onion - 1 Carrot - Baby spinach - 2 Eggs (optional) Ready in 4 Easy Steps: 1 Cook Rice In a small saucepan, add the SOSU Sticky Rice and 250ml water with a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and turn to a low heat for 12 mins (by this time the water will have absorbed and the rice will be sticky and soft). Keep in the pan with the lid on until ready to serve. 2 Season Protein Slice the steak or your protein of choice. Mix with 1 tbsp of oil and the SOSU Korean BBQ Seasoning. Slice the onion and keep it aside. Tip: Want to dial down the heat? Try using half of the Sosu Korean BBQ seasoning. 3 Stir-fry Heat a large non-stick frying pan/wok over a medium/high heat, add the seasoned steak, onion and the Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste (the small sachet) and fry for 3 mins. Lower the heat, grate in a carrot, add the spinach and the SOSU Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce (the big sachet). Stir-fry for 1 min. Tip: Want to dial down the heat? Try using half of the Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste. 4 Serve and Enjoy Divide the rice between two bowls and top with the K-BBQ steak and vegetables. Add a fried egg, if desired. All cooking appliances vary. these instructions are a guide.

Additives