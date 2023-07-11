Rubicon Pineapple Juice Drink 1 Litre

Still Pineapple Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners

Spread your wings and let us broaden your horizons as you discover the best authentic flavours from around the world. Be swept up by sweet mango and glide through floral lychee aromas Wherever your curiosity takes you, we've got the flavour to entice your taste buds and quench that thirst

Carbon Trust - Reducing CO2 Packaging The Carbon Trust™ certified that Tetra Pak has reduced the carbon footprint of this packaging by 21% by switching to plastics made from sugar cane. For more information, visit carbontrust.com/tetrapak Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It is made mainly from plant-based materials. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.

Made with the Finest Handpicked Pineapples Rich in Vitamin C Made with Real Fruit Juice Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1L

Rich in Vitamin C

Ingredients

Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamin C, Colours (Carotenes, Caramel E150d)

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake Before Use Best Served Chilled

Additives