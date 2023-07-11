We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubicon Pineapple Juice Drink 1 Litre

£1.70

£0.17/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 200ml serving† contains,†Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Energy
154kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77/18kJ/kcal

Still Pineapple Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
Spread your wings and let us broaden your horizons as you discover the best authentic flavours from around the world.Be swept up by sweet mango and glide through floral lychee aromasWherever your curiosity takes you, we've got the flavour to entice your taste buds and quench that thirst
Carbon Trust - Reducing CO2 PackagingThe Carbon Trust™ certified that Tetra Pak has reduced the carbon footprint of this packaging by 21% by switching to plastics made from sugar cane.For more information, visit carbontrust.com/tetrapakTetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It is made mainly from plant-based materials. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.comTetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® AsepticRubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
Made with the Finest Handpicked PineapplesRich in Vitamin CMade with Real Fruit JuiceSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1L
Rich in Vitamin C

Ingredients

Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamin C, Colours (Carotenes, Caramel E150d)

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake Before UseBest Served Chilled

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

