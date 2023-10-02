Discover-In Mango Habanero Chicken Wings 550g

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home Sachet. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home

Preheat the oven to Fan 200°C / Gas 7. Place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Place wings on a baking tray in a single layer near the top of the oven for 25 minutes, turn halfway through cooking. Pour the sauce over the wings, stir and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Instructions: Fan 200°C / Gas 7 Preheat the oven to Fan 200°C / Gas 7. Place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Place wings on a baking tray in a single layer near the top of the oven for 25 minutes, turn halfway through cooking. Pour the sauce over the wings, stir and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Place wings into air fryer basket in a single layer and cook for 12 - 14 minutes, turn halfway through cooking. Pour the sauce over the wings, stir and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Instructions: 1400W 4ltr 200°C Place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Place wings into air fryer basket in a single layer and cook for 12 - 14 minutes, turn halfway through cooking. Pour the sauce over the wings, stir and cook for a further 2 minutes.

For best before see back of packKeep frozen at-18°C or colder Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooked chicken wings in a peri peri marinade with a sachet of mango habanero sauce. For more information on Discover-In products please visit www.discover-in.co.uk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023