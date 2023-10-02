We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Discover-In Mango Habanero Chicken Wings 550g

Discover-In Mango Habanero Chicken Wings 550g

£3.25

£5.91/kg

Cooked chicken wings in a peri peri marinade with a sachet of mango habanero sauce.For more information on Discover-In products please visit www.discover-in.co.uk
Cook from FrozenMarinated spicy chicken wings topped with a mango habanero sauceSpicy & fruityChilli rating - 3
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Cooked Marinated Chicken Wings (Chicken Wings, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates; Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Bird's Eye Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin), Mango Habanero Sauce (18%) (Water, Mango Pulp, Sugar, Red Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup, Corn Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon concentrate, Salt, Garlic Powder, Habanero Chilli, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder), Made with 115g of Raw Chicken Wings per 100g of Cooked Marinated Chicken Wings

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Celery, Milk, Mustard and Soya.

Net Contents

550g ℮

