Plantastic Double Chocolate Brownie Slices x5

Crafted with cocoa, studded with dark chocolate chips, and topped with velvety choc, these little delights are rich, super indulgent and fudgy in all the right places. So tasty, you'd never guess it's plant-based!

Our recipes are plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy. So if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.

100% Plant-Based No Artificial Colours or Flavours Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Chocolate Flavour Topping (10%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate Chips (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Cocoa Mass, Dried Rice Syrup, Resistant Dextrin, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Citrus Fibre, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Net Contents

5 x Brownies

