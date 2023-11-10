We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Plantastic Double Chocolate Brownie Slices x5

4.8(28)
£2.60

£0.52/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Brownie (30g)
Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1772kJ

Chocolate Brownie Slices Baked with Dark Chocolate Chips, Finished with a Chocolate Flavour Topping.Love the taste or your money backT&Cs applyUK & ROI 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.plantastic.co.uk/moneybackguarantee, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23.59 on 28 May 2024. Please retain receipt and promotional product packaging; claims without a valid receipt and product packaging will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £2.80 (for UK customers/ promotion packs) and €4.50 (for ROI customers/promotion packs) will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated no later than 28 May 2024. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd, Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffiths Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.
Crafted with cocoa, studded with dark chocolate chips, and topped with velvety choc, these little delights are rich, super indulgent and fudgy in all the right places.So tasty, you'd never guess it's plant-based!
Our recipes are plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy. So if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.
PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-939, www.pefc.orgPlantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
100% Plant-BasedNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Chocolate Flavour Topping (10%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate Chips (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Cocoa Mass, Dried Rice Syrup, Resistant Dextrin, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Citrus Fibre, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Net Contents

5 x Brownies

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

