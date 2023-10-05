We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Wellington & Cheese Melt 860G

Tesco Finest Chicken Wellington & Cheese Melt 860G

£8.50

£9.88/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
2074kJ
496kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
24.6g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.4g

high

82%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.26g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 245kcal

Skinless chicken breast wrapped in puff pastry, stuffed with caramelised onions, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, mustard and Cheddar cheese.
Tender chicken breast in a crispy puff pastry stuffed with caramelised onions, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, mustard and a creamy Cheddar cheese melt
Pack size: 860G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (46%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, White Onion, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Brown Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Mushroom Concentrate, Closed Cup Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom, Salt, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Seed, Garlic, Thyme, Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Peppercorns, Allspice, Chilli, Raw Cane Sugar, Turmeric.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

860g e

