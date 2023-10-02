Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Stem Ginger Cookies 390G

All butter cookies with stem ginger pieces, fully coated in dark chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate.

These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are studded with fiery stem ginger pieces, then fully enrobed in rich dark chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate. Made by our experts with more than 160 years experience. WARMING & INTENSE All butter cookies studded with fiery stem ginger pieces, enrobed and drizzled with chocolate

Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (8%), Diced Stem Ginger (6%) [Ginger, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Oats, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stem Ginger (1.5%) [Ginger, Sugar Syrup], Molasses, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum.Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

390g e