We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Stem Ginger Cookies 390G

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate & Stem Ginger Cookies 390G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£2.56/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie
Energy
817kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.0g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ / 500kcal

All butter cookies with stem ginger pieces, fully coated in dark chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate.
These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are studded with fiery stem ginger pieces, then fully enrobed in rich dark chocolate and drizzled with milk chocolate. Made by our experts with more than 160 years experience.WARMING & INTENSE All butter cookies studded with fiery stem ginger pieces, enrobed and drizzled with chocolate
Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (8%), Diced Stem Ginger (6%) [Ginger, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Oats, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stem Ginger (1.5%) [Ginger, Sugar Syrup], Molasses, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum.Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

390g e

View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here