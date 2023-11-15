Kiddylicious Apple & Broccoli Munchy Sticks 4x4g

Baked rice and corn sticks with apple and broccoli

Amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create Our snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from supported sitters to busy toddlers and we guarantee it will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours and different textures. Easy for little fingers to grab and packed in perfect snack-sized portions, these Munchy Sticks have a crunchy & melty texture perfect for little ones learning to self-feed. A delicious snack wherever you are.

Packed in a protective atmosphere.

It's delicious Melty Texture Made with Wholegrain Rice Chunky rice sticks for little finger Encourages Self Feeding No, artificial flavours No, artificial colours No! artificial preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 16G

Ingredients

Brown Jasmine Rice (45%), Corn Flour (33%), Apple Powder (13%), Rice Bran Oil, Broccoli Powder (2%), Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Gluten, Milk and Soya.

Net Contents

4 x 4g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Munchy Sticks are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

7 Months