Seabrook Rings Sour Cream & Onion 5x16g

Sour Cream and Onion Flavour Baked Maize Rings

Our Tangy Sour Cream & Onion Rings have been fully loaded & seasoned to perfection, giving you mouth-watering crunch in every bite.

Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-191, Gluten-Free Seabrook Crisps and The Seabrook Logo are Registered Trademarks.

Bags of Flavour Made with Pride Fully Loaded Flavour Baked Not Fried 75 kcal per pack Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Maize (66%), Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream and Onion Seasoning (Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Salt, Unmodified Potato Starch, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Flavourings (Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate; Yeast Extract, Parsley), Firming Agent: Calcium Carbonate

Allergy Information

Contains Milk., May contain Soya and Sulphites.

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮