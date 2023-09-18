We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Seabrook Rings Sour Cream & Onion 5x16g

£1.00

£1.25/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 16g bag contains:
Energy
314kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ

Sour Cream and Onion Flavour Baked Maize Rings
Our Tangy Sour Cream & Onion Rings have been fully loaded & seasoned to perfection, giving you mouth-watering crunch in every bite.
Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-191, Gluten-FreeSeabrook Crisps and The Seabrook Logo are Registered Trademarks.
Bags of FlavourMade with PrideFully Loaded FlavourBaked Not Fried75 kcal per packVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Maize (66%), Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream and Onion Seasoning (Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Salt, Unmodified Potato Starch, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Flavourings (Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate; Yeast Extract, Parsley), Firming Agent: Calcium Carbonate

Allergy Information

Contains Milk., May contain Soya and Sulphites.

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮

