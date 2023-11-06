We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Thai Inspired Prawn Snowballs 240G

Tesco Finest 8 Thai Inspired Prawn Snowballs 240G

£4.50

£1.88/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One prawn snowball
Energy
248kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 213kcal

Chopped prawn and vegetables with chilli, lemongrass and galangal coated in coconut.
Aromatic & Delicate Coated in fine coconut
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coconut, Prawn (Crustacean) (16%), Potato Starch, Coconut Milk, Water Chestnut, Water, Carrot, Garden Peas, Sugar, Green Chilli, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Salt, Garlic, Galangal, Shallot, Yeast Extract, Makrut Lime Peel, Cumin Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

