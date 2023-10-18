Heinz By Nature Mediterranean Style Vegetables 200g

A chunky blend of Mediterranean style vegetables with cooked wheat and herbs. Use as part of a varied weaning diet.

Low in salt with absolutely no added sugar* * Contains naturally occurring sugars

Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one! Heinz by Nature

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Perfect for your toddler Made with natural ingredients 2 of Your Toddlers 5 a Day Absolutely No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Vegetables (61%, Tomato Puree (25%), Aubergine (17%), Carrot (15%), Onion (4%)), Water, Cooked Wheat (6%, Water, Durum Wheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oils (0.4%, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Garlic, Rosemary

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

1 bowl = 1 serving

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep: Serve straight from the bowl and always check the temperature before serving to your little one. Throw away any leftovers at the end of the meal. Do not heat in the oven.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

12 Months