Heinz By Nature Mediterranean Style Vegetables 200g

£2.00

£10.00/kg

A chunky blend of Mediterranean style vegetables with cooked wheat and herbs.Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
Low in salt with absolutely no added sugar** Contains naturally occurring sugars
Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!Heinz by Nature
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Perfect for your toddlerMade with natural ingredients2 of Your Toddlers 5 a DayAbsolutely No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives
Pack size: 200G
Low in salt with absolutely no added sugar

Ingredients

Vegetables (61%, Tomato Puree (25%), Aubergine (17%), Carrot (15%), Onion (4%)), Water, Cooked Wheat (6%, Water, Durum Wheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oils (0.4%, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Garlic, Rosemary

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

1 bowl = 1 serving

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep: Serve straight from the bowl and always check the temperature before serving to your little one. Throw away any leftovers at the end of the meal.Do not heat in the oven.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

12 Months

