We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Beef Donburi 440g

Tesco Beef Donburi 440g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£11.36/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1137kJ
271kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.0g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.26g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 153kcal

Seasoned beef strips with carrot, Chinese cabbage and edamame soya beans with a sachet of sweet and savoury tonkatsu style sauce.
STIR FRY A taste of Japan Kit contains: Marinated beef strips Carrots, Chinese cabbage and edamame beans Tonkatsu style sauce Just Add: sticky rice
Pack size: 440G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (40%), Tonkatsu Style Sauce [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Plum Juice, Soya Bean, Wheat, Maize Starch, Salt, Date Concentrate, Alcohol, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Fennel, Cinnamon], Carrot, Chinese Cabbage, Edamame Soya Beans, Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Dried Mushroom, Red Pepper, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast, Chilli Flakes, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Soya Bean, Parsley, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

440g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here