Tesco Finest Bread & Butter Style Pastries 2 Pack
£2.00
£1.00/each
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Icing Sugar, Sultanas [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Currants [Currants, Sunflower Oil], Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Sodium Alginate), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per pastry
|Energy
|1703kJ / 408kcal
|1226kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|40.3g
|29.0g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
