Tesco Finest Bread & Butter Style Pastries 2 Pack

£2.00

£1.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pastry (72g)
Energy
1226kJ
294kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1703kJ / 408kcal

Flaky pastry rectangle with vanilla flavour custard filling, sultanas and currants.
Flaky Danish pastry, filled with a smooth vanilla flavour custard, topped with juicy raisins and a dusting of icing sugar. A twist on the nostalgic bread & butter pudding. Our freshly baked bread & butter style pastries are made of 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, with a creamy custard filling and then topped with juicy raisins. Finished with a dusting of icing sugar by our bakers.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Icing Sugar, Sultanas [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Currants [Currants, Sunflower Oil], Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Sodium Alginate), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

2

