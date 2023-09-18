We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Classic Collection Chocolate Box 435g

Thorntons Classic Collection Chocolate Box 435g

Vegetarian

An assortment of milk, white and dark chocolates Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter. Milk chocolate contains: cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum. Dark chocolate contains: cocoa solids 62% minimum.Discover our exclusive range, including personalised chocolates, hampers and more at thorntons.comPass the love on and care for the planet
Pass the love on this ChristmasTempting Toffee, Orange Blush, Fudge Brownie, Nutty Caramel, Cranberry and Raspberry Mousse, Treacle Drum, Gingerbread House, Creamy Fudge, Heavenly Honeycomb, Crunchy Praline
Since 1911, our chocolate makers have been lovingly crafting recipes for generations of chocolate lovers to enjoy.With this rich chocolate heritage, we bring you our classic Christmas Collection, a combination of our much loved recipes alongside some exciting festive chocolates. Recipes created with selected ingredientsDrizzled and dusted with our passion and expertise, Classic chocolates are the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with the ones you love.
The Tastes of the NationSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 435G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Dried Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humetant (Sorbitol Syrup), Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Lecithins: (Soya), E471), Concentrated Orange Juice, Invert Sugar Syrup, Treacle, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Almonds, Dried Whey (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Orange Juice from Concentrate, Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée from Concentrate, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Orange Pulp, Dried Egg White, Spices (Ground Ginger, Ground Cassia), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citrus Fibre (Lemon, Lime), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

May also contain: Other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten.

Number of uses

Contains 39 chocolates

Net Contents

435g ℮

