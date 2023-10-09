Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Bone In Gammon 1.67kg (Serves 8)

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1 hour 40 minutes Remove all packaging, including netting and plastic bone cap, and place sauce sachet to one side. Leave to stand at room temperatures for 20 minutes prior to cooking. Transfer the Bone in Ham and juices into an oven proof dish. Cover with foil and place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven and cook for 60 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and drain the juices. Return to the oven and cook for a further 30 minutes. Remove from oven, open glaze sachet and pour over the gammon. Return to the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. For best results, leave to stand for 5 minutes before carving into slices to serve. Do not reheat.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Sweet & Tender With a golden honey glaze for a sweet and sticky finish A succulent gammon joint, expertly dry cured and slow cooked on the bone for maximum flavour and tenderness, and finished with a sweet and sticky honey glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

