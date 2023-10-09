We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Bone In Gammon 1.67kg (Serves 8)

£20.00

£11.98/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
1239kJ
296kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.93g

high

49%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 210kcal

Slow cooked dry cured gammon joint with a sachet of honey glaze.
Sweet & Tender With a golden honey glaze for a sweet and sticky finish A succulent gammon joint, expertly dry cured and slow cooked on the bone for maximum flavour and tenderness, and finished with a sweet and sticky honey glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Pack size: 1.67KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (91%), Honey Glaze (5%) [Honey, Water, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Salt, Brown Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

1.67kg e

