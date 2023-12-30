We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese & Jalapeno Mini Rolls 120g

1(1)
£3.50

£2.92/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cheese and jalapeño roll (10g)
Energy
145kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1447kJ / 346kcal

West Country Cheddar cheese, reduced fat soft cheese and a jalapeño filling wrapped in all butter puff pastry, finished with a cheese and crumb sprinkle.
Hand finished with a crunchy cheese & chilli sprinkleWARMING & BUTTERY All butter flaky puff pastry filled with a West Country Cheddar and spicy jalapeño filling. Hand finished with a cheese and chilli sprinkle.
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Potato, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Flakes, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

