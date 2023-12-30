Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese & Jalapeno Mini Rolls 120g
£3.50
£2.92/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 145kJ
-
- 35kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Potato, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Flakes, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, White Pepper.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese and jalapeño roll (10g)
|Energy
|1447kJ / 346kcal
|145kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Return to
