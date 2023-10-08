Tesco Finest Lamb Guard of Honour 1.1 - 1.4kg (Serves 3 to 4)

Lamb rack with a Parmigiano Reggiano and rosemary butter crust and a sachet of red wine, rosemary and concentrated redcurrant juice glaze.

A stunning French trimmed British rack of lamb, with a parmesan and rosemary butter crust, and a rich glaze made of red wine, rosemary, redcurrant, and roasted garlic. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. With an aromatic parmesan and rosemary butter crust Rich & Elegant

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb Rack (54%), Lamb Glaze [Water, Sugar, Cabernet Sauvignon, Onion, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Lamb Extract, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Rosemary, Flavouring, Carrot, Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Bay Leaf, Garlic, Thyme], Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Rosemary, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Brown Mustard Flour, Yellow Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Capers, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British Lamb.

Number of uses

Min 4 servings Servings