St Pierre 6 Croissants

St Pierre 6 Croissants

£1.65

£0.28/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

6 Individually Wrapped Croissants
Golden, flaky and as sweet as a stroll through Paris, croissants are the essential French classic. For breakfast or as a snack, they're delicious on their own or with your favourite filling.
At St Pierre, we create our delights using six centuries of baking know-how and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!Our mouth-watering treats will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
Sweet and flakyVegetarian Society Approved - VeganSuitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

Prepared in an environment that handles ingredients which contain Milk and Egg. Not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x Croissants

