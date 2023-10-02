Tesco 20 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 448g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 298kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 221kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.
Filled in to non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chipolata sausage (21g**)
|Energy
|1053kJ / 252kcal
|221kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.80g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 383kJ
-
- 92kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.55g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Chestnuts (14%), Water, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Onion, Rice Flour, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Sage, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 stuffing balls (40g**)
|Energy
|958kJ / 230kcal
|383kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|13.3g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.36g
|0.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 298kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (64%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract.
Filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 pigs in blankets (29g**)
|Energy
|1027kJ / 246kcal
|298kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|17.8g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.72g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Cooking Precautions
Return to
