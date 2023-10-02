We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 20 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 448g

Tesco 20 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 448g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 pigs in blankets
Energy
298kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

high

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 246kcal

8 Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, 4 pork chipolata sausages and 8 pork and chestnut stuffing balls.
SUCCULENT & JUICY Perfect to share. 8 stuffing balls, 4 chipolata sausages and 8 pigs in blankets.
Pack size: 448G

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

448g e

One chipolata sausage
Energy
221kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

high

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 252kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.

Filled in to non-UK beef casings.

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chipolata sausage (21g**)
Energy1053kJ / 252kcal221kJ / 53kcal
Fat15.4g3.2g
Saturates5.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate13.2g2.8g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein14.9g3.1g
Salt1.80g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

