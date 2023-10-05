We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Fajitas Meal Kit 555g

Tesco Chicken Fajitas Meal Kit 555g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1890kJ
449kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.9g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.48g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 815kJ / 194kcal

Chicken breast strips marinated in a fajita style seasoning with sliced peppers and onion, a sachet of fajita stir fry sauce and 4 tortilla wraps.
MEAL KIT A Taste of Mexico Kit contains: Marinated chicken breast strips Sliced onions & peppers 4 white tortilla wraps Fajita stir fry sauce
Pack size: 555G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (43%), Tortilla Wraps [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid)], Fajita Stir Fry Sauce [Tomato Purée, Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Spices, Herbs, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Onion, Green Pepper (6%), Red Pepper (6%), Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Parsley, Paprika Extract, Lime Oil, Capsicum Extract.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. For specific origin: see front of pack

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

555g e

