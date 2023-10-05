Tesco Chicken Fajitas Meal Kit 555g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Instructions: To Stir fry 8-9 mins Heat a little oil in a pan on a high heat until hot. Add the chicken to the pan and stir fry for 4-5 minutes. Add the peppers and onions and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add the contents of the fajita stir fry sauce sachet and cook for the final 2 minutes. To warm the tortillas: heat on full power. 35 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W). Spoon the chicken mix into the middle of a pre-heated tortilla, fold and serve.

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Made using British or EU chicken. For specific origin: see front of pack

Chicken breast strips marinated in a fajita style seasoning with sliced peppers and onion, a sachet of fajita stir fry sauce and 4 tortilla wraps.

