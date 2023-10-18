Fairy Non Bio Washing Powder 40 Washes 2400g

Fairy Non Bio Wsh Powder 40 Washes 2400g

Dermatologically tested, this laundry detergent has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal and was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin.The innovative formula with anti-residue technlology dissolves quickly in contact with water, instantly activates, and penetrates deep down to fibres to deliver an outstanding clean even in colder temperatures. No need for extra rinsing, Fairy Non-Bio Powder detergent leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin. If you’re looking for the cleaning power with the gentleness of a Non Bio, then it’s got to be Fairy Non Bio washing powder for you. It’s been the choice of many caring mums for years. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin.

Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin) Dermatologically tested washing powder ANTI-RESIDUE TECHNOLOGY: With unique technology for quick dissolution, preventing from powder residues Try Fairy Skin Sensitive dream team: Fairy Powder detergent for a gentle clean and Fairy Fabric softener for extra softness (vs. detergant alone) BRILLIANT CLEAN IN COLDER CYCLES that enables energy saving Gentle care and huggable softness for sensitive skin Cleans clothes brilliantly

Pack size: 2400G

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Net Contents

2.4kg ℮

Preparation and Usage