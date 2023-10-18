JUST MY STYLE ALL IN ONE DOODLE DESIGN

- Featuring over 100 coloring essentials, including over 20 coloring tools and 24 individual coloring pages, this kit makes it easy to share as a perfect playdate or sleepover activity!

- Create and color frame-worthy art with special effects, including rainbow metallic foil, textured embossed printing, and even glow-in-the-dark designs.

- Every page, coloring sheet, and sticker in this kit features cute and empowering images and messages to encourage your little ones to express their creativity and be their best selves.

Calling all artists! Unleash your creativity with the Just My Style All-in-One Doodle Design kit! This kit is jam-packed with creative materials, including mini markers, gel pens, coloring pages, stickers, and more! Express yourself with the lined 80-page journal, and doodle for days with a 30-page sketchbook filled with all kinds of creative space and ready-to-color designs, like caticorns, rainbows, and disco balls. Decorate each page with 4 different sticker rolls or customize 5 color-your-own stickers to add some personality and motivation to your art. With so many different ways to color, you'll never get bored!