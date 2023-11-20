Eco Nature Pink & Blue Floral Large Bag

ECO NATURE PINK & BLUE FLORAL LGE BAG

This bag features beautiful florals on a natural kraft base, complimented with natural brown paper twist handles. Perfect bag to gift that special gift to someone special. The bag is made from recycled materials and can be recycled including the handles. The bag is designed and produced in the UK.

