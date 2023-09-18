We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51G
image 1 of Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51Gimage 2 of Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51Gimage 3 of Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51Gimage 4 of Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51G

Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£8.33/100g

Toffee Nut flavour.Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation InternationalLearn more: starbucks.com/sourcing
Inspired by the iconic flavour of Starbucks® Toffee Nut flavoured coffee, and using the same high quality arabica beans as our coffeehouses, we've crafted this flavoured seasonal favourite for you to prepare at home. With notes of sweet toffee and toasted nuts you can taste the Holidays with this delicious Starbucks® beverage - for a more festive flavour enjoy with your choice of milk.Contents: 10 capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.Contains negligible amounts of energy, fat, carbohydrate, protein and salt.
The Starbucks RoastEach coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.Blonde - Intensity - 4-6Medium - Intensity - 7-9Dark - Intensity - 10-12
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.© 2023 Starbucks CorporationNestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Intensity - 5Flavoured Arabica CoffeeSweet Toffee and Toasted Nut Notes
Pack size: 51G

Ingredients

Roast and Ground Coffee, Natural Flavouring

Number of uses

Servings per pack 10, Serving Size: 1 cup (110ml)

Net Contents

51g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Try with your choice of milkLungo 110mlMilk

View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here