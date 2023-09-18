Starbucks Toffee Nut Nespresso Pods 10 Pack 51G

Toffee Nut flavour. Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International Learn more: starbucks.com/sourcing

Inspired by the iconic flavour of Starbucks® Toffee Nut flavoured coffee, and using the same high quality arabica beans as our coffeehouses, we've crafted this flavoured seasonal favourite for you to prepare at home. With notes of sweet toffee and toasted nuts you can taste the Holidays with this delicious Starbucks® beverage - for a more festive flavour enjoy with your choice of milk. Contents: 10 capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. Contains negligible amounts of energy, fat, carbohydrate, protein and salt.

The Starbucks Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy. Blonde - Intensity - 4-6 Medium - Intensity - 7-9 Dark - Intensity - 10-12

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. © 2023 Starbucks Corporation Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Intensity - 5 Flavoured Arabica Coffee Sweet Toffee and Toasted Nut Notes

Pack size: 51G

Roast and Ground Coffee, Natural Flavouring

Servings per pack 10, Serving Size: 1 cup (110ml)

51g ℮

