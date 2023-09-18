We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Authentic Pandoro 750g

Tesco Finest Authentic Pandoro 750g

£10.00

£1.33/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
1634kJ
390kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
19.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.3g

high

62%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1738kJ / 415kcal

Cake made with butter, with a sachet of icing sugar for decoration.
Tesco finest*Authentic Pandoro A buttery cake traditionally baked with eggs and fresh milk for a rich yet light texture. Our all butter recipe, with whole milk and free range eggs makes this traditional star shaped Christmas cake beautifully moist and rich. For a truly authentic finish, dust with icing sugar.RICH & LIGHT with a soft, buttery and rich texture
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pasteurised (Egg), Concentrated Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Whole (Milk), Icing Sugar Sachet (3.5%)(Icing Sugar, Wheat Starch, Flavouring), Yeast, Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Butter, Alcohol, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

750g e

