Tesco Finest Seeded Sourdough Sandwich Loaf 500g

Tesco Finest Seeded Sourdough Sandwich Loaf 500g

£1.70

£0.34/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One Slice
Energy
543kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ / 258kcal

Sliced sourdough bread made with sunflower seed, golden and brown linseed, poppy seed and pumpkin seed.
Made using a naturally fermented sourdough starter and sunflower, poppy and pumpkin seed blend. Ideal for toasting The perfect size for sandwiches and toasting. We use a naturally fermented starter dough to give this loaf its characteristic tangy flavour. Made with a blend of sunflower, poppy and pumpkin seeds and brown and golden linseeds to create a rich nutty flavour, topped with seeds for extra texture.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (12%) (Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seed), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

500g

