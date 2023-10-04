Dove Men + Care With Canvas Wash Bag Gift Set

Looking for something special for a man who likes to take great care of himself? Gift him a quadruple dose of care with the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort + Wash Bag Gift Set. It’s your way of showing him you care and keeping him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Not only does Dove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash leave him feeling refreshed and re-energised with a fresh lemon and cedarwood fragrance, but it also gives him healthier, smoother skin after just one shower thanks to 24-hour MicroMoisture technology, providing continuous nourishment throughout the day. Enriched with caffeine and menthol, Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner washes away dirt and grease with a long-lasting energising effect and lends his hair strength and resilience. Formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body & Face Bar Soap thoroughly cleanses his skin without leaving it dry or tight. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol delivers up to 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping him stay dry no matter how hard he pushes himself. Tough on sweat, not on skin, it leaves a clean and subtle scent that will keep him feeling fresh for longer. These gifts for him provide a balance of hard-hitting yet gentle performance and come in a practical wash bag that’s perfect for short trips and last-minute getaways. Our gift sets are engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. Help him feel his best no matter the occasion with Dove Men+Care.

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort + Wash Bag Gift Set includes four full-size gifts for him: a body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, bar soap and an anti-perspirant, presented in a grey wash bag Dove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and protects hair from dryness, leaving it visibly stronger and more resilient against breakage Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body & Face Bar Soap 90 g thoroughly cleanses and hydrates for healthier, stronger skin, compared to regular bar soaps Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150 ml offers 72-hour powerful odour and sweat protection and has a subtle scent that will keep him feeling fresh all day A great all-year-round gift idea, this Dove Men+Care gift set comes in a handy wash bag that’s perfect for storing his self-care essentials on the go

Ingredients

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. DOVE MEN+CARE CLEAN COMFORT BODYWASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Isethionate, Citric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090. DOVE MEN+CARE FRESH CLEAN 2 IN 1 SHAMPOO 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Menthol, Caffeine, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Linalool. DOVE MEN+CARE EXTRA FRESH BAR 90G Ingredients: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985, CI 61570, CI 77891

Produce of

France

Net Contents

4 x 1 ℮