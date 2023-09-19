We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Steak Sandwich Meal Kit 530g

Tesco Steak Sandwich Meal Kit 530g

£8.00

£15.09/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2368kJ
565kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
24.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.45g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1048kJ / 250kcal

2 Beef steaks and 2 ciabatta rolls with sachets of beef dripping gravy and honey and onion mayonnaise.
A TASTE OF AMERICA kit contains: 2 beef steaks 2 ciabatta rolls honey & onion mayo beef dripping gravy
Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (41%), Ciabatta Roll [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Yeast, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], Beef Dripping Gravy [Water, Onion, Red Wine (Sulphites), Beef Extract, Cornflour, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Salt, Thyme, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Carrot, Black Pepper, Leek, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic, Parsley, Bay, Rosemary, White Pepper], Honey and Onion Mayonnaise [Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Honey, Water, Dextrose, Pasteurised Egg Yolk Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Whey Protein (Milk), Mustard Powder, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)].

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging and place the sauce sachets to one side. 
Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

