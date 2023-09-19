Tesco Steak Sandwich Meal Kit 530g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (41%), Ciabatta Roll [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Yeast, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], Beef Dripping Gravy [Water, Onion, Red Wine (Sulphites), Beef Extract, Cornflour, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Salt, Thyme, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Carrot, Black Pepper, Leek, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic, Parsley, Bay, Rosemary, White Pepper], Honey and Onion Mayonnaise [Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Honey, Water, Dextrose, Pasteurised Egg Yolk Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Whey Protein (Milk), Mustard Powder, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and place the sauce sachets to one side.
Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (226g**)
|Energy
|1048kJ / 250kcal
|2368kJ / 565kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|47.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|17.1g
|38.6g
|Salt
|0.64g
|1.45g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 530g typically weighs 452g.
|-
|-
