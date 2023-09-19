Tesco Steak Sandwich Meal Kit 530g

Instructions: PAN FRY To Pan fry the steaks: lightly oil the steaks. Heat a dry frying pan over a high heat until very hot and place the steaks in the pan and cook for 1 minute each side. For rare steak remove from pan. For medium or well done steak, reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for the following times: Medium: 15 seconds each side. Well done: 30 seconds each side. Remove from the pan and allow to rest on a warm plate for 2 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly. Add the contents of the gravy sachet to the pan and heat for 1-2 minutes to warm through. Place the fried steaks on top of the warmed roll bases. Add half the honey and onion mayonnaise to both top halves of the rolls, flip over and place onto the steak and serve immediately. Serve the gravy in a small bowl on the side and use as a dip.

Instructions: Oven 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 2-3 mins To warm rolls: slice the rolls in half length ways and warm in a pre-heated oven.

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Remove all packaging and place the sauce sachets to one side. Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

2 Beef steaks and 2 ciabatta rolls with sachets of beef dripping gravy and honey and onion mayonnaise.

