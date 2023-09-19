We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Old El Paso Enchiladas Baked Chicken 490g

Old El Paso Enchiladas Baked Chicken 490g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.50

£15.31/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 a pack (as sold)
Energy
1936kJ
460kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ/188kcal

Chicken in a Garlic and Chilli Tomato Sauce with Roasted Peppers and Onion, Rolled Into Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license.This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers© General Mills.
Chilli Rating - Cool
Pack size: 490G

Ingredients

Cooked Chicken (22%) (Chicken Breast, Corn Starch), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato, Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Cornflour, Onion, Red Onion, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Humectant (Glycerine), Roasted Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Coriander, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Oregano, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

490g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Top tip!Why not try spicing it up with our thick 'n chunky mild salsa?

View all Mexican & American Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here