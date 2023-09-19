Old El Paso Enchiladas Baked Chicken 490g

Chicken in a Garlic and Chilli Tomato Sauce with Roasted Peppers and Onion, Rolled Into Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chilli Rating - Cool

Pack size: 490G

Ingredients

Cooked Chicken (22%) (Chicken Breast, Corn Starch), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato, Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Cornflour, Onion, Red Onion, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Humectant (Glycerine), Roasted Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Coriander, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Oregano, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

490g ℮

Preparation and Usage