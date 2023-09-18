We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Maltesers Christmas Chocolate Mix Pouch Bag 240g

Maltesers Christmas Chocolate Mix Pouch Bag 240g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£1.67/100g

Vegetarian

Maltesers® Reindeers: Milk chocolate with malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). Maltesers® Mini-Reindeers: Milk chocolate with malt filling (23%) and honeycombed pieces (3.5%). Maltesers® Mint Mini-Reindeers: Milk chocolate with a peppermint flavoured malt filling (23%) and honeycombed pieces (3.5%). Maltesers® Teasers®: Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%).
Maltesers® ReindeersPortions per pack: 3, Portion size: 29gMaltesers® Mini-Reindeers and Maltesers® Mini Mint-ReindeersPortions per pack: 3, Portion size: 11.8gMaltesers® Teasers®Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 16.6g (2 sweets)
Great for SharingIndividually WrappedSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 240G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Eggs

Net Contents

240g ℮

Great for SharingIndividually WrappedSuitable for vegetarians
3 Maltesers® Reindeers3 Maltesers® Mini-Reindeers3 Maltesers® Mini Mint-Reindeers10 Maltesers® Teasers®

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Values / 100g/ 11.8g / (%*)
Energy 2241kJ264kJ (3%)
-536kcal63kcal (3%)
Fat 31g3.7g (5%)
of which saturates 18g2.1g (11%)
Carbohydrate 57g6.7g (3%)
of which sugars 54g6.4g (7%)
Protein 7.4g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.38g0.04g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 11.8g--

View all Chocolate Tubs & Pouches

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here