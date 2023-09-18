We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Reindeer 29G

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Reindeer 29G

£0.60

£2.07/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 29 g
Energy
656kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ

Milk chocolate (68%) with a malt filling (26%) and honeycombed pieces (53%).
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 29G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Egg.

Net Contents

29g ℮

