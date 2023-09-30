We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Citrusy Chocolate Nut Selection 225g

£4.00

£17.78/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
668kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226kJ / 535kcal

A mix of flavoured white chocolate coated almonds and hazelnuts, spiced caramelised almonds, milk chocolate coated cashews, almonds and Crimson raisins.
A vibrant mix of white chocolate coated almonds and hazelnuts infused with orange and lemon, spiced caramelised almonds, milk chocolate coated cashews, natural almonds and crimson raisins.Sweet & Zesty Infused with orange and lemon
Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Flavoured White Chocolate Coated Hazelnuts [Hazelnut, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey (Milk), Maltodextrin, Tapioca Dextrin, Safflower Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Sunflower Lecithins, Vanilla Extract, Orange Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Sucrose Syrup], Flavoured White Chocolate Coated Almonds [Sugar, Almonds, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey (Milk), Tapioca Dextrin, Sunflower Lecithins, Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Shellac)], Spiced Caramelised Almonds [Almonds, Sugar, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Flavouring, Honey], Milk Chocolate Cashews [Cashew Nut, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Tapioca Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Vanilla Extract], Almonds, Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 32% minimum, milk solids 23% minimum

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Net Contents

225g e

