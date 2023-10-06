Kinder Surprise Chocolate Egg Natoons 20g

Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk BeTreatwise.net

"Learn & discover more about animals with Kinder Surprise's wild world of Natoons! Inside a Natoons Kinder Surprise egg, you will find an animal to help inspire your child's curiosity and desire to learn new things."

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

More milk less cocoa Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 20G

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 47% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa constituents: 15%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min.

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

20g ℮