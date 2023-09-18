We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
1706kJ
407kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
19.6g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
34.1g

high

38%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1706kJ / 407kcal

Lemon flavour muffins filled with lemon curd topped with sugar pearls and lemon flavour buttercream.
Made with a tangy Sicilian lemon curd filling and topped with lemon flavour buttercream and sugar pearls. These expertly baked muffins have a fluffy and light sponge, with a smooth, tangy Sicilian lemon curd filling. They are topped with crunchy sugar pearls and a zesty lemon buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lemon Curd (11%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite)], Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Flavourings, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Dried Egg White, Glucose Syrup.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, sulphites, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

