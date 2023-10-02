We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Katsu Chicken Bites 200g

Tesco Katsu Chicken Bites 200g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.75/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack
Energy
351kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 923kJ / 220kcal

Chicken breast pieces in a spiced coconut marinade, in a spiced breadcrumb coating
Tender chunks of whole chicken breast coated in a crispy katsu crumb Food Worth Celebrating
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (65%), Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Rice Flakes, Tapioca Starch, Spices, Salt, Yeast, Garlic, Onion, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Milk, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins], Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract) (contains Wheat), Cumin Extract, Flavouring, Chilli Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

200g

View all Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here