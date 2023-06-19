Dr. Oetker Make Your Own Pizza Baking Kit 440G

Pizza Base Mix with Seasoned Tomato Sauce For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk or www.oetker.ie

Top it Your Way! Get creative and choose your favourite toppings to go with your home-baked pizza base. Why not try mozzarella & cherry tomatoes, pepperoni or prosciutto ham & mushrooms. Vegetables such as peppers, onions and courgette work great on pizza too. For a tasty stuffed crust, try adding cheese to the outside edge of your base and fold the edge inwards over the cheese. A little water will help the dough stick! Stuffed crust pepperoni Mozzarella & cherry tomatoes Prosciutto & mushrooms Veggies

Why not try our desserts... Dr. Oetker Brookie Cookies Baking Mix Dr. Oetker Peanut Butter Cookie Cups Baking Mix

Just add water, oil & toppings Makes 2 pizzas Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 440G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Seasoned Tomato Sauce (28%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extract, Onion, Herbs, Garlic), Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack makes two pizzas. One pizza serves 2 people

Net Contents

440g ℮

Preparation and Usage