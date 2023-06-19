We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr. Oetker Make Your Own Pizza Baking Kit 440G

£3.00

£6.82/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pizza (142g) as prepared contains:
Energy
1439kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

-

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013 kJ/240 kcal

Pizza Base Mix with Seasoned Tomato SauceFor more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk or www.oetker.ie
Top it Your Way!Get creative and choose your favourite toppings to go with your home-baked pizza base. Why not try mozzarella & cherry tomatoes, pepperoni or prosciutto ham & mushrooms. Vegetables such as peppers, onions and courgette work great on pizza too. For a tasty stuffed crust, try adding cheese to the outside edge of your base and fold the edge inwards over the cheese. A little water will help the dough stick!Stuffed crust pepperoniMozzarella & cherry tomatoesProsciutto & mushroomsVeggies
Just add water, oil & toppingsMakes 2 pizzasSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 440G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Seasoned Tomato Sauce (28%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extract, Onion, Herbs, Garlic), Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack makes two pizzas. One pizza serves 2 people

Net Contents

440g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make delicious pizzas from scratch with this Italian-style pizza kit. Perfect for an evening meal or weekend treat.You will need:170ml luke warm water20ml vegetable oilToppings of your choiceMakes 2 10" pizzasLet's get making1 Pour the pizza base mix into a bowl, then add the luke warm water and oil.2 Mix with a fork or wooden spoon until the ingredients come together to form a rough dough.3 Tip dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead for 5-10 mins until it feels smooth and elastic.4 Divide the dough, in half, form a ball from each and leave the dough covered to rest for 10 minutes.5 Preheat oven to 200°C / 180°C fan / gas mark 6.6 Roll the dough out and form a round 9"/23cm (thick base) or 10"/25cm (thin base) pizza on baking paper.7 Add one tomato sauce sachet to each pizza base and spread evenly.8 Add cheese and other toppings of your choice.9 Bake on a tray in the middle of the preheated oven for 15 minutes until the crust is lightly golden.

