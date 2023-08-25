Blistex Lip Infusions Restore 3.7g

Experts on Lips - Advanced lip care formula infused with a blend of ingredients that restores lips' moisture and leaves them feeling naturally soft and smooth again. - Infused with Squalane, a hydrator known to help replenish the skin's moisture barrier - Fortified with Allantoin, known to provide gentle and nonabrasive exfoliation that softens and smooths lips

Squalane, coconut oil & natural beeswax to moisturise, protect Allantoin known to soften & smooth lips Dermatologist approved Smooth on Lips

Pack size: 3.7G

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Octyldodecanol, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Cera Alba, Phenyl Trimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Dimethicone, Myristyl Myristate, C10-30 Cholesterol/Lanosterol Esters, Aroma, Jojoba Esters, Squalane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Alumina, Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Geraniol, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Saccharin, Stearic Acid, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

3.7g

Preparation and Usage