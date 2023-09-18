We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Decor Biscuit Kit Rudolph And Friends 208G

Cake Decor Biscuit Kit Rudolph And Friends 208G

£2.40

£11.54/kg

Vegetarian

Cake Decor Bisc Kit Rudolph & Friends 208g Looking for Inspiration?Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
Create your very own festive biscuits with our ready-to-use icings and sprinkles!
Why Not Try:Our super festive Cake Décor Christmas Eve Cookie kit for some extra Christmas magic!
Family Fun!So easySuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 208G

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, White Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Black Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Red and Green Pearls: Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Hibiscus), Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)

Allergy Information

Biscuit mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 8 Biscuits

Net Contents

208g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: Butter & WaterWhat You Need:65g Softened Butter15ml (1 tbsp) WaterBake1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted oven)/Gas mark 4.2. Carefully cut the stencil out.3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper/baking parchment.4. Empty the biscuit mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter.5. Beat the mixture together until combined then mix in the water.6. Knead the dough together on a worktop until it forms a ball (add a sprinkle of flour if it's too sticky).7. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to approx. 5mm thick. Cut out the biscuits using the stencil.8. Re-roll any off-cuts and repeat step 7.9. Place the biscuits on the lined baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven for approx. 20-25 minutes.10. Cool for 5 minutes on the baking tray then remove and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.Decorate11. Once the biscuits have completely cooled, use the writing icings and sprinkles to decorate.

