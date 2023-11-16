We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake Cake

Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake Cake

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/14 of a cake
Energy
1581kJ
378kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
35.7g

high

40%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1818kJ / 435kcal

Red coloured chocolate sponge cake filled, masked and decorated with full fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with red cake crumbs.
Indulgent red velvet sponge with a rich cream cheese frosting. Hand decorated with red crumbs.Indulgent red velvet sponge with a rich cream cheese frosting. Hand decorated with red crumbs.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

