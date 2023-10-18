L'Oreal Hyaluron Expert Night Cream Mask 50ml

Hyaluron Expert powered by a high concentration of 2 types of hyaluronic acid: - High molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin's surface - Micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture L'Oréal Paris has created Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Nigh Cream Mask powered by 2 types of hyaluronic acid for replumped younger looking skin. The high molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin's surface while the micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture. The skin is replumped with moisture, wrinkles are smoothed, fresh skin and glow are back. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive, tested under dermatological control.

Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Care Night Cream Mask Hyaluronic acid is a powerful dermatological active known for its replumping properties in anti-ageing skincare.

The skin is replumped with moisture, wrinkles are smoothed, fresh skin and glow are back Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive Tested under dermatological control

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

909035 7, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, Nylon-12, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Triethanolamine, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Polyethylene, Sodium Polyacrylate, Stearic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B231305/1)

Preparation and Usage