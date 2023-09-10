We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Colourless Extra Hair Colour Remover Kit

Vegan

Colourless extra removes permanent and semi-permanent hair colours. This formula removes black, reds, browns and dark blondes*.*Many 'fashion colours' are non-oxidised, meaning the pigment size has not been increased by oxidation like permanent oxidation dyes therefore the process cannot be reversed to shrink the pigment molecule. Revolution hair colour remover will help to partially remove 'fashion colours' and semi-permanent colours but they may leave a stain on the hair. Revolution beauty always advise that you conduct a strand test before the full process to see the results you will achieve.Colourless hair colour remover is the simple way to wash away your unwanted colour and allow you to be the colour you desire.Colourless hair colour remover allows you to re-colour hair directly after use, however it is advised to allow your scalp and hair to rest for 1-3 days after.Colourless extra hair colour remover safely removes your colour, so you can change your hair colour whenever you want.
New Liquid FormulaSimply wash your colour away!Removes black, brown, red & build-upSafe & GentleNo Bleach or AmmoniaPeta Approved - Vegan - Global Animal Test Policy

Ingredients

Bottle A Activator: Aqua (Water, Eau), Disodium Hydroxysulfoacetate, Disodium Hydroxysulfinoacetate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Sulfite, Chlorphenesin, Bottle B Remover: Aqua (Water, Eau), Citric Acid, Maleic Acid, Propanediol, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellol, Linalool, Bottle C Buffer: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Lauryl Glucoside, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sorbic Acid, Linalool, CI 16035 (Red 40)

Net Contents

3 x 60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Contains one application (longer or thicker hair may require 2 boxes)

