Salter Black Glass Analyser Scale

Boasting a maximum capacity of 150 kg, this Glass Analyser Scale from Salter is compact, yet sturdy and practical for any bathroom. Featuring an 8 user memory and athlete mode, the scale tailors readings to suit your fitness levels which can be accessed at any time on the scale, and the slim design enables neat and hassle-free storage. These versatile scales measure weight, body fat, body water and BMI so you can truly understand your body and achieve your fitness goals.

1 x Compact Glass Analyser Scale, 2 x AAA Batteries, 4 x Carpet Feet