Petface Winter Waddle Alex Plush Dog Toy

THIS IS NOT A TOY, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

It is the responsibility of the pet owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their pet. Pets should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructible and will eventually become susceptible to 'chew' damage. Examine regularly for wear and replace if any damage could represent a health hazard. This toy may contain small parts that could represent a choking hazard.

It is the responsibility of the pet owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their pet. Pets should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructible and will eventually become susceptible to 'chew' damage. Examine regularly for wear and replace if any damage could represent a health hazard. This toy may contain small parts that could represent a choking hazard. THIS IS NOT A TOY, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023