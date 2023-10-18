Tesco Snowman Swiss Roll

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Milk Chocolate Covering (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk , Whey Powder ( Milk ), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Shea Fat], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Butter ( Milk ), Sweet Decorations (7%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Solids ( Milk ), Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk , Dried Whole Milk , Water, Glucose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Paprika Extract), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate], Pasteurised Egg , Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Soya Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk , Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Chocolate Swiss roll filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with festive sweet decorations. Chocolate coated with chocolate buttercream

Chocolate sponge rolled and filled with chocolate buttercream, enrobed in milk chocolate, finished with chocolate and sweet decorations.

