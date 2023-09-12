We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Niacinamide SPF30 Day Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Olay Niacinamide SPF30 Day Cream 50ml
Did you know: UV exposure is the N.1 cause of premature signs of ageing. Olay's Niacinamide SPF30 features our unique SolaSheer technology that provides effective SPF30 UVA & UVB broad spectrum protection. Ultra lightweight, you can finally enjoy an SPF moisturiser face cream with a non greasy texture! This formula is also enriched with Olay's highest ever concentration of 99% pure Niacinamide, capable of penetrating up to 10 surface layers deep to help activate surface cell renewal. Vitamin E acts as a proven antioxidant that helps combat free radical damage and keep the skin looking youthful. The perfect combination that ensures all day hydration and visible results: after 1 day, your skin is smoother & appears rejuvinated; after 14 day, firmness & elasticity are visibly improved. Experience the age defying power of Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E!
SPF30 Day Face Cream With 99% Pure Niacinamide & Vitamin EDefies 10 signs of ageing: Dryness, Uneven Texture, Uneven tone, Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Dullness, Sagging, Lack of elasticity, Noticeable pores, Blotchy skinSkin is smoother & appears rejuvenated in 1 dayUnique SolaSheer technology with UVA & UVB broad spectrum protectionAfter 14 days, skin is visibly firmer and fine lines & wrinkles appear reducedPenetrates deep in the skin surface to help activate cell renewalDermatologist & Clinically TestedLightweight and non-greasy yet nourishing
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Octocrylene, Zea Mays Starch, Homosalate, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, PEG-100 Stearate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck. Apply minimum once a day, in the morning.

