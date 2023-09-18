We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Golden Mince Pies

Tesco Finest 4 Golden Mince Pies

£2.50

£0.62/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mince pie
Energy
1055kJ
251kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.5g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 393kcal

Muscovado and treacle infused all butter pastry cases, filled with apple and Calvados (2.4%) mincemeat with a demerara sugar finish.
All Butter pastry is infused with Muscovado sugar and treacle for a deep caramel flavour, filled with indulgent Apple and Calvados Mincemeat, with a festive design and crisp demerara sugar finish.Rich and decadent with Muscovado sugar and treacle butter pastry

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (49%) [Sugar, Apple Pulp, Sultanas, Raisins, Currants, Calvados, Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Cornflour, Black Treacle, Apple, Mixed Spice, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (16%), Muscovado Sugar, Rice Flour, Black Treacle, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

