Tesco Finest 4 Golden Mince Pies

All Butter pastry is infused with Muscovado sugar and treacle for a deep caramel flavour, filled with indulgent Apple and Calvados Mincemeat, with a festive design and crisp demerara sugar finish. Rich and decadent with Muscovado sugar and treacle butter pastry

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (49%) [Sugar, Apple Pulp, Sultanas, Raisins, Currants, Calvados, Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Cornflour, Black Treacle, Apple, Mixed Spice, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (16%), Muscovado Sugar, Rice Flour, Black Treacle, Demerara Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings