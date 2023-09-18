We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Selection Box 165g

£4.00

£2.42/100g

Milk Chocolate (52%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (48%) White Chocolate Flavour Candy (52%) with Peanut Butter Crème Center (48%) Pretzels (18%), Caramel (11%), Peanut Butter (21%) and Peanuts (5%) covered with chocolate flavour coating (45%)
Anything but ordinaryDreaming of a peanut butter filled Christmas...
Pack size: 165G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Contains 4 Full Size Bars

Net Contents

165g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.

2 Peanut Butter Cups 42g x 2White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39gOverload Bar 42g

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin* E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans

Storage

To keep this product in perfect conditions store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2230 kJ / 533 kcal
Total Fat29g
of which Saturates10g
Carbohydrate58g
of which Sugars52g
Protein11g
Salt0.80g

