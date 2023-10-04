FEATHER & DOWN SLEEP SPRAY TRIO GIFT SET

Sleep Matters The dreamiest trio to help you ease tension, relax and enjoy a peaceful night's sleep. Spritz the signature Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray, infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils, onto your pillow to encourage a calm and restful night's sleep. Soothe your senses with the Breathe Well Pillow Spray, blended with eucalyptus, peppermint and tea three essential oil. Keep the calming sleep Mist by your side spritz your face to help calm your mind. Breathe Well Pillow Spray: An infusion of eucalyptus, peppermint and tea tree essential oils blended with Lavender and Chamomile to help aid a restful night's sleep. Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: An infusion of Lavender and Chamomile essential oils encouraging calm, tranquility, and a restful night's sleep. Calming Sleep Mist for Face and Body: An infusion of lavender and chamomile essential oils, spray over your face and body to hydrate and encourage calm, tranquillity and a restful night's sleep. Sleep Better! Sleep Fact 83% fell asleep quicker than usual after using the Feather & Down pillow spray* * In an independent study of 103 people, 18+ over a 47 week period.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C102083

Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: With eucalyptus, peppermint and tea tree essential oils Calming Sleep Mist for Face and Body: With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils Dreamt of in England Natural extracts Cruelty free Vegan friendly

Ingredients

Breathe Well Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Limonene, Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Lonone, Limonene, Calming Sleep Mist for Face and Body: Aqua (Water), PPG-26-Buteth-26, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene

Preparation and Usage