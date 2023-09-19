Tesco Finest Spiced Fruit Lamb Tagine 530g

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 59 mins Remove all packaging and set aside sauce sachet for later use. Transfer the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish, gently remove the fruit pieces and place under lamb shoulder and cover with foil. Place dish in centre of the pre-heated oven and cook for 35 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and return to the oven for a further 24 minutes. Remove from oven, take two forks, place one fork into the lamb and pull apart with other fork, creating a shredded effect. Add the contents of the sauce sachet into a small saucepan and gently simmer over a medium heat for 2 minutes stirring continuously, then pour over shredded lamb.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 59 mins Remove all packaging and set aside sauce sachet for later use. Transfer the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish, gently remove the fruit pieces and place under lamb shoulder and cover with foil. Place dish in centre of the pre-heated oven and cook for 35 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and return to the oven for a further 24 minutes. Remove from oven, take two forks, place one fork into the lamb and pull apart with other fork, creating a shredded effect. Add the contents of the sauce sachet into a small saucepan and gently simmer over a medium heat for 2 minutes stirring continuously, then pour over shredded lamb.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour SLOW COOKED Tender lamb shoulder, slow cooked for 5 hours with red wine, Morrocan style spices, dried apricots, chickpeas and dried cranberries.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023