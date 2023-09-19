We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Spiced Fruit Lamb Tagine 530g

Tesco Finest Spiced Fruit Lamb Tagine 530g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2107kJ
503kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
21.6g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 229kcal

Lamb cooked with dried apricots, chickpeas, currants, tagine seasoning, sweetened dried cranberries, mixed peel and with a sachet of lamb jus.
Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavourSLOW COOKED Tender lamb shoulder, slow cooked for 5 hours with red wine, Morrocan style spices, dried apricots, chickpeas and dried cranberries.
Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (56%), Water, Dried Apricots (Sulphites), Chickpeas, Currants, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion Purée, Sugar, Orange Peel, Red Pepper, Red Wine, Cornflour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika Powder, Coriander, Cumin, Lemon Peel, Coriander Leaf, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder, Lamb Extract, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Coriander Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

530g e

